City Watch issued for missing Memphis woman last seen 3 days ago

Jacqulin Vail
Jacqulin Vail(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a Memphis woman whose family says they have not heard from her in three days and are concerned for her safety.

Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen on Cane Meadow Circle at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit.

If you have seen Vail or have information on her whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

