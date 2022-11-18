Holiday Food Drive
Best Life: Smart food swaps for a healthier Thanksgiving

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Americans eat about 4,500 calories during a Thanksgiving gathering. That is about twice the recommended daily calorie intake.

All those extra calories can mean more pounds. There are some simple ways to make your favorite not-so-healthy holiday foods, healthier.

Thanksgiving is about family, friends, and food, lots of food, but all that gravy can add up to extra pounds pretty quickly.

Holistic cardiologist Mona Shaw shares some healthier choices. For deviled eggs switch out the mayonnaise with olive oil or yogurt. Better yet…

“Scoop out the yolk, uh, mix avocado in there and make a guacamole and put it back in there,” said Mona Shaw, MD and Holistic Cardiologist at Baptist Health.

When making mashed potatoes mix half-mashed potatoes with half-mashed cauliflower.

“That’s 50% less of the carb part,” said Shaw.

As for the sweet potato casserole, forget the butter, sugar, or honey; roast them and add a little pumpkin pie spice and nutmeg.

“You’ll still get the flavor,” said Shaw.

For an even tastier green bean casserole, Shaw suggested roasting them.

“Why not just roast them with a little bit of almonds on it or garlic and you know, put a little balsamic vinegar and oil,” said Shaw.

“Turkey, which is like a leaner, you know, than having ham with all the extra sodium,” said Shaw.

What about eggnog? One cup can cost you up to 350 calories and is loaded with saturated fat and added sugars.

“If you wanna do eggnog, there’s a brand called Khia, they make an almond milk eggnog. It’s actually pretty good, but it’s lower fat, lower sugars,” said Shaw.

With a few healthy food swaps to help your waistline survive the holidays.

Another good tip, use a small plate. A Cornell University study found reducing your plate size can lead to a 30% reduction in food consumption.

