Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk.

Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans.

“We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a way to cope and keep pushing” Brown said. With pain and pride in her eyes, Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s Sister Carlisa Brown remembered her brother.

“He had a heart of gold Like he was one person that his heart was so pure and genuine,” Brown said. She said she wants to continue her brother’s legacy by helping others through Young Dolph’s Ida Mae foundation by giving back to the least among us.. “We will be providing hot meals for those that are homeless, providing those hygiene kits and other little goodies that you know will help make their day,” Brown said. She talked about the roller coaster of emotions over the past 12 months, from grief and loss to support and admiration “He loved his community,” Brown said. “He loved going back and just speaking to those in the area and just you know giving them sound advice on what to do if they had questions on the next move or how to get to the next level.”

For those who mourn Young Dolph, his sister is asking for you to give back any way you can “You don’t have to have a whole lot of money,” Brown said. “You don’t have to do over the top things, but some service will help if that’s cutting the grass, babysitting, raking leaves.” Watch the full interview in the video player above.

