Young Dolph’s life partner reflects on his death 1 year later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s partner shares her message " Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” after being faced with losing loved ones so young.

Over the past year, there have been many tributes to Young Dolph, with people wanting to show their love the best way they know how.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Mia Jaye’s life changed forever.

The father of her children Adolph Thorton Jr. was stolen from them. She’s turned that pain into a movement.

Young Dolph’s death and the death of her brother inspired her clothing company Black Men Deserve to Grow Old.

“After losing him a year ago. It just really made that message ring true for so many others. It was always true for me because I lost my brother violently in Memphis as well,” said Jaye.

Her goal is to create a conversation about crime in Black communities and ways to prevent it.

As Memphians remember Memphis native and Hip-Hop star Young Dolph one year after his death, Jaye hopes we all remember his passion for the Bluff City and his giving spirit.

“He wanted to buy turkeys. He wanted to give kids coats. He wanted to uplift mothers who were incarcerated. He did so many things out of the kindest of his heart,” said Jaye.

She also hopes his death encourages all of us to give back to our communities, think twice before choosing violence, and consider the impact taking a life has on a family.

“Think twice about that not just to react not just to want to hurt somebody else because maybe you’re hurting because lives cannot be replaced. Adolph had a valuable life. The way that he gave to Memphis as a whole but to his family, to his children,” said Jaye.

Jaye also says Young Dolph’s non-profit and record labels, Ida Mae Foundation and Paper Route Empire, will continue to give to our community in his honor.

Every purchase from Black Men Deserve to Grow Old donates a quarter of the proceeds to a grassroots initiative helping families impacted by gun violence.

In 2021, Tennessee State lawmakers declared Nov. 17, Young Dolph Day.

So people are also encouraged to do some community service, and if you take a picture use the hashtag “Dolph Day” and “Dolph Service Day.”

