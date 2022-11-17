Thanksgiving Day 5K to benefit Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Food Bank is the beneficiary of this year’s Memphis Hungry Turkey 5K Run on Thanksgiving Day, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Downtown at the Memphis Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

A Kids Dash begins at 8:15 a.m. prior to the run.

The course crosses the Wolf River Harbor onto Mud Island for a run along the mighty Mississippi River.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Online early bird sign-ups get a $20 discount on registration before Wednesday, Nov. 21.

“The Hungry Turkey 5K is an opportunity for families to get out of the house and participate as a team while their turkey is cooking,” said Pam Routh, race director for P.R. Event Management which is producing the Memphis event.

“With friends and family home for the holiday, the run is great fun to kick-start your Thanksgiving activities in celebration of the day. We encourage participants and teams to get creative with turkey hats and costumes.”

Awards will be presented to the top three male and top three female participants in each age group and overall.

All registered participants will receive finisher’s medals and may choose a premium ¾ zip long-sleeve shirt or a long-sleeve T-shirt.

Famous Gibson’s donuts will be awarded at the finish line.

No dogs are allowed in this race. Strollers are allowed for walkers only after all other runners and walkers have started. Children in strollers must be wearing helmets.

The entry fee is $60 for adults and $12.99 for children ages 11 and under. Kids 8 years and under participating in the fun dash are free.

Packet pick up is Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2393 N. Germantown Parkway in Cordova.

To register, click here. For additional information, click here.

