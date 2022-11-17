Holiday Food Drive
Suspects crash stolen vehicle in Peppertree Apartments, 1 in custody

Memphis Police Department
(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are searching for one of two suspects involved in a crash Thursday morning inside the Peppertree Apartments.

Officers were in the are of Goodhaven Drive and Millbranch Road around 10:34 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen during a carjacking, according to Memphis Police Department.

The suspects allegedly fled in the vehicle and entered the Peppertree Apartments where they crashed into a building.

MPD says the two suspects attempted to run away after the crash but one was captured.

Officers are still on the scene searching for the second suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

