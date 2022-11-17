Holiday Food Drive
Suspect due in court 1 year after Young Dolph’s murder

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect in connection with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, will be in court Thursday.

Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted by a grand jury on three charges on Nov. 10.

Govan’s charges came nearly one year after the killing of Young Dolph.

His charges include conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

The other men charged in this case are 24-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Corneilus Smith.

Johnson and Smith both face six charges each in this case, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and theft.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Young Dolph’s brother was with him at the time of the shooting, which is where the attempted murder charge came from.

The theft charge comes from the stolen car Johnson and Smith were allegedly driving.

All three suspects face a first-degree murder charge – which comes with two possible punishments: life without parole or the death penalty.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

