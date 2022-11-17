Holiday Food Drive
Smokers encouraged to quit during ‘Great American Smokeout’

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the Great American Smokeout which encourages smokers to quit for24 hours.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Oncologist Dr. Samuel Riney specializes in lung health.

Dr. Riney joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to talk about the immediate benefits of quitting and where people can find resources.

He also shared more about the Methodist lung cancer screening program.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

