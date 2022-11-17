Holiday Food Drive
Remembering the life of Young Dolph 1 year after his murder

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re approaching one year since Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis.

Three men are charged with his death: 24-year-old Justin Johnson, 32-year-old Corneilus Smith, and 43-year-old Hernandez Govan.

Govan is the latest person to be charged in this case. He was just released from jail for unrelated charges earlier this year.

He faces three charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, and criminal attempt first-degree murder.

He will make his first court appearance, in this case on Nov. 17 on the death anniversary of Young Dolph.

“What we’ve alleged is that Johnson and Smith are the actual shooters. The people who actually shot and killed Young Dolph,” said District Attorney Steve Mulroy. “They are in fact the people that are on that video that was released publicly shortly after Dolph was killed. And Mr. Govan is the person who solicited this hit.”

The other two suspects, Johnson and Smith, both face six charges in this case including first-degree murder.

Johnson is also known as a Memphis-area rapper under the stage name “Straight Drop.”

They are both back in court in January of next year.

Mulroy said he was unable to comment on if the death of Young Dolph was due to the result of a rapper “beef” or conflict.

