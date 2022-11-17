Orthopedic Surgeon discusses non-opioid treatment options for knee pain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints.

According to a new survey, all patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain; however, 97% still report that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.

Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the new survey and to share his non-opioid approach to managing pain.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.