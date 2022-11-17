Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.

The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting.

Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet.

He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged.

Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

Latest News

A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO chokes up, says he betrayed trust
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
Dogs that survived plane’s crash-landing on golf course ready for adoption
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy