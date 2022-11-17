MPD asks public to allow police access to security cameras through new safety program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center launched its newest safety program on Wednesday called Connect Memphis.

With roughly 3,500 security cameras in the Memphis area alone, this program allows residents and businesses to voluntarily integrate their outdoor security cameras with the police department’s system to help reduce crime in real time.

According to Wiseacre Brewing Company, participating in this program adds much-needed security to its operations.

“We want our customers to come here and feel safe and know that they’re protected. I think that’s just an added layer to give them that comfort that’s ultimately what we want,” said Blake Edwards, Wiseacre’s controller.

Police officials said integrating the public’s cameras will eliminate officers going door-to-door to collect surveillance footage.

It will also help investigators respond to scenes and solve crimes quicker. Law enforcement officials say it’s a way of virtual policing.

“If we had a crime occurring right now, we can broadcast live to the officer to say that this is what’s going on, this is what the suspect is wearing, is he armed or not, what kind of car he has; That way the officer is better prepared to go to the scene,” said Joe Oakley, deputy chief of information technology.

Participation in the program consists of two steps: camera registry and camera integration.

Registration is free, but the subscription is not.

To learn more about how the program works and to get started on integrating your camera(s), visit Connect Memphis’s website.

