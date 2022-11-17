Holiday Food Drive
More unseasonably cold weather through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s, even with full sunshine. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 20s with a light wind.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night with lingering clouds and maybe a few flurries. 

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Expect a few clouds Saturday and full sunshine Sunday. 

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Rain will likely move in by Thanksgiving Day night and could linger into Black Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

