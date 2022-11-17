Holiday Food Drive
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement

By Walter Murphy
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis songwriter David Porter says he’s considering legal action against Former President Donald Trump for using the hit soul song “Hold on, I’m Coming” in Tuesday night’s announcement for his third presidential run.

Porter co-wrote the song with the late-musician Isaac Hayes in 1966.

“I woke up this morning and I received several text messages about it,” said Veronica Hayes, Isaac Hayes’ daughter.

Hayes said she was frustrated because her family has asked the Trump camp repeatedly not to use the song.

“My father’s legacy was very clean and wasn’t tainted by anything. Since we are the survivors, we get to choose how his music is played and who’s allowed to use it,” Hayes said.

This incident adds to the list of multiple artists – including the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, and John Fogerty – who have publicly requested the former President stop using their songs at his rallies.

It’s unclear what legal remedies are available, but David Porter, who co-wrote “Hold on, I’m Coming,” says his team is weighing all options.

“It was my art and the purpose of the song... to begin with, was a bonding of everybody,” Porter said. “Not segments of certain people or certain themes that are not conducive to embracing the credibility of this country.”

Porter says his reaction to hearing the song Tuesday night was the same as when it was used the last time.

“Hell to the no.”

Now, he is demanding former president Trump hold off on “Hold on, I’m Coming.”

“Hold On, I’m Coming,” was a #1 Billboard hit recorded at Stax Records by Sam and Dave in the ‘60s.

Atlantic Records owns the rights to the song now.

Action News 5 reached out to Atlantic Records to see if they plan to take legal action.

They said they do not at this time.

