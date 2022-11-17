Memphis organizations included in Mackenzie Scott’s $2B donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Billionaire Mackenzie Scott announced another huge donation to more than 300 organizations totaling nearly $2 billion earlier this week.

The organizations were listed in a blog post, and include some from Memphis.

Freedom Prep Charter Schools made the list, as well as the Assisi Foundation of Memphis.

Founded in 2009, Freedom Prep started with 100 students at one middle school and has grown to include grades pre-K through 12th in five Memphis schools.

The Assisi Foundation serves non-profit organizations in the Mid-South through philanthropy.

