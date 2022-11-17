GoFundMe for family of slain UVA football player raises nearly $100K in just over 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An online support system for Devin Chandler’s mother and family has sparked thousands to donate to the slain University of Virginia student-athlete’s family.

Family friend Shelly Crais says she wanted to do something to support Chandler’s family during their time of grief. With his mother’s permission, Crais created a GoFundMe.

Devin Chandler (University of Virginia)

It’s surpassed the original fundraising goal multiple times over, and thousands of people from all over the country are giving money out of their own pockets in support.

Chandler’s sudden death hit many around the country hard, including here in the Memphis area.

Devin played football at Arlington High School for three years. Crais worked with Chandler’s mother while the family lived there.

“Immediately, my heart crushed for her,” Crais said. “You hear these stories all the time, but when it’s somebody that you know, it hits home.”

Crais created the GoFundMe on Tuesday.

In just over 24 hours, almost $100,000 has been donated.

“Seeing the response, the amazing heartfelt response,” Crais said, “it is genuine. It is giving me a huge spark of hope. We still have a lot of really wonderful people out there... twenty [donated] up to $1,500, up to $1,600. I’ve seen so many different ones, but they just keep coming in.”

Many of the donations are from University of Virginia students, parents, and complete strangers.

Each little donation makes a huge impact on a grieving family after a young man’s life was taken too soon.

“This is something that is reaching so many people’s hearts,” Crais said. “I do love that everyone is showing that they just want to rally around her and let her know that she’s being thought of, even though they don’t know her.”

Crais said Devin’s mother is grateful to everyone who has donated.

