Disabled veteran shares struggle of air travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of Americans will take to the skies over the holidays, but the experience of air travel presents challenges numerous for people with disabilities.

From restroom inaccessibility and wheelchair damage to improper transfers to and from airline seats, flyers with mobility disabilities face unique risks, frustrations, and dangers every time they take to the sky.

Josue Cordova, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and National Vice President of Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to what is being done to address these issues and how the public can join in the fight.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.