Disabled veteran shares struggle of air travel

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of Americans will take to the skies over the holidays, but the experience of air travel presents challenges numerous for people with disabilities.

From restroom inaccessibility and wheelchair damage to improper transfers to and from airline seats, flyers with mobility disabilities face unique risks, frustrations, and dangers every time they take to the sky.

Josue Cordova, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and National Vice President of Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to what is being done to address these issues and how the public can join in the fight.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

