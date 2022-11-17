Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Best Life: Consent parenting

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The topic of consent has made headlines a lot lately, but parents are using the term to describe how they raise their kids.

When it comes to parenting, there are many styles. One of the latest approaches is called Consent Parenting.

It involves teaching kids about their physical rights and emotional boundaries.

The style recently became a debated topic on social media platforms when some moms claimed they wouldn’t change their babies’ diapers or cuddle them because they didn’t give them consent. Most proponents of consent parenting say these are extreme examples.

According to Consent Parenting, the technique is all about encouraging parents to protect and empower their kids. Consent Parenting involves teaching kids about boundaries from a young age.

For example, you could tell a baby what you’re doing as you change their diaper. For toddlers, ask permission when it comes to sharing toys and encourage children to voice their choices.

Tell them they have the right to accept or refuse physical affection like a hug. Whether or not Consent Parenting is right for you, it’s a style that’s changing the way some people raise their kids.

Nearly 70 % of all reported sexual assaults occur in children aged 17 and under.

Experts also say to educate kids about their bodies and use the correct anatomical language, so they won’t feel ashamed and are more likely to discuss any issues that may arise.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home

Latest News

Bottom Line: Downside of the online holiday
Best Life: Consent parenting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Best Life: Cancer killing virus
Best Life: Trails for cancer killing virus
Best Life: Cancer klling
Best Life: Cancer Killing on the March