Below average temperatures continue through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. With a light north wind, some areas have wind chills in the teens. Even with sunshine today, it will feel chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s again tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 46 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the lower to upper 20s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will stay in the mid 40s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to 30 degrees Friday night. There will be a few clouds on Friday evening, but they will clear by sunrise Saturday.

WEEKEND: It will remain sunny and dry this weekend, but the cold air will also stick around. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures start to climb next week with highs in the lower 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. Low will be in the mid 30s on Monday night. Highs will climb to the lower 60s on Wednesday. We have a First Alert to showers on Thanksgiving Day, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out at this time.

