Ark. governor hints at 2024 president candidacy

Ark. Governor Asa Hutchinson
Ark. Governor Asa Hutchinson(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With former President Donald Trump announcing his third presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is taking a look at his future political plans.

He said he’s still debating whether to put his name on the ballot.

“With the midterm elections over, a lot of attention now will focus on 2024, and I think I have something to offer, and we’ll see where that leads,” he said.

Hutchinson said he wants to look at it more closely and put thought and prayer into it, but expects to make a decision in January.

