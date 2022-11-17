Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arctic air has arrived and is here to stay for awhile

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold dry air has a firm grip on the Mid-South keeping temperatures well below average for the rest of the week and weekend. Fortunately, a warming trend will begin next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 16, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably cold through the weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/16