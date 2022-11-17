Arctic air has arrived and is here to stay for awhile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold dry air has a firm grip on the Mid-South keeping temperatures well below average for the rest of the week and weekend. Fortunately, a warming trend will begin next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures again in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.