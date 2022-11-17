Holiday Food Drive
901 FC head coach leaves for job with Charleston Battery

901 FC head coach Ben Pirmann
901 FC head coach Ben Pirmann
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is in the market for a new head coach.

Reigning USL Head Coach of the Year Ben Pirmann is taking a new job as head coach of the Charleston Battery, the team announced Thursday.

901 FC thanked Pirmann for his time in Memphis with a social media post.

Pirmann led 901 FC to their best season in franchise history in 2022, finishing 2nd in the Eastern Conference with 68 points and 21 wins.

He finishes his tenure in Memphis with a 36-18-13 record in two years with two postseason appearances.

