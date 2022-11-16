Holiday Food Drive
Your First Alert to a clearing sky and lingering cold

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will help to break the cloud cover by early morning, but it will also keep a northerly flow and colder than average temperatures in place for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs only in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

