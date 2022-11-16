Unseasonably cold through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then mostly clear. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Winds will become light.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s, even with full sunshine. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 20s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night with lingering clouds.

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Expect sunshine both days.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Rain will likely move in on Thanksgiving Day and move out by Black Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

