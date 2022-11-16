Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Unseasonably cold through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, then mostly clear. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. Winds will become light.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s, even with full sunshine. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 20s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night with lingering clouds. 

COLD WEEKEND AHEAD: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Expect sunshine both days. 

THANKSGIVING WEEK: It will be sunny Monday and partly cloudy Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Rain will likely move in on Thanksgiving Day and move out by Black Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/16
WMC First Alert Weather
Bitter cold settles into the Mid-South this week
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a clearing sky and lingering cold