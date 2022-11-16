Holiday Food Drive
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination


Sir the Baptist and Aristocrat of Bands assistant director Larry Jenkins records historic...
Sir the Baptist and Aristocrat of Bands assistant director Larry Jenkins records historic gospel album titled The Urban Hymnal with the band on campus.(Photo by Aaron Grayson, TSU Media Relations)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category.

The band received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single by artist J Ivey.

The groundbreaking album has 10 tracks filled with organic sounds that were created on the TSU campus and features trailblazers within the gospel music industry.

The Aristocrats of Bands is the first collegiate band in history to earn a Grammy nomination.

The Urban Hymnal's cover photo.
The Urban Hymnal's cover photo.(Garrett Morris)

“This is a tremendous day in the history of our beloved Tennessee State University,” Dr. Reginald McDonald, director of bands, said in a news release. “This is not just a band accolade, but a university-wide accomplishment. I personally appreciate our President Dr. Glenda Glover’s vision for our university.”

Artists, albums and songs competing for trophies at the 65th annual ceremony were announced on Tuesday by the Recording Academy. The Urban Hymnal is one of five nominees in the category.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

RELATED COVERAGE: Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

Music moguls and acclaimed artist such as Jekalyn Carr, Fred Hammond, Kierra Sheard, John P. Kee, Louis York, Dubba-AA, Sir the Baptist, Prof. Jenkins, Take 6, Mali Music and more are on the album.

The executive producers for the album are Aristocrat of Bands Director Dr. Reginald McDonald, Professor Larry Jenkins, two-time Grammy Award-nominated songwriter and artist Sir the Baptist, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Dallas Austin and TSU alum and platinum recording artist Dubba-AA.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

