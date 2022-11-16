Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his...
The Florida Lottery says Jeffrey Voltaire came to lottery headquarters this week to collect his $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie.

Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, The Cash scratch-off game costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Latest News

An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags...
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
Connect Memphis
MPD asks public to allow police access to security cameras through new safety program
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 16, 2022
FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader: ‘Not going anywhere’
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release