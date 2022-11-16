Holiday Food Drive
Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis

Head coach Penny Hardaway is entering his first season as Tigers head coach.
(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis.

The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools.

Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will play for his father with the Tigers.

He’s currently playing at Sierra Canyon in California, alongside LeBron James’ sons Bronny and Bryce.

