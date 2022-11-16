Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis.

The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools.

Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will play for his father with the Tigers.

He’s currently playing at Sierra Canyon in California, alongside LeBron James’ sons Bronny and Bryce.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.