Outgoing Arkansas governor speaks on Trump’s announcement amid potential presidential bid

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following the announcement of another run from a former president, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is pleading to work for solutions nationally.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, former president Donald Trump announced his third White House campaign, running for president in 2024.

Before Trump’s announcement, Hutchinson said it was important to welcome new voices and ideas for the future, adding “I intend to be one of those leaders working for solutions to the serious challenges ahead.”

As we expect an announcement from Mar-a-Lago tonight it is important to welcome new voices and ideas for our future. I intend to be one of those leaders working for solutions to the serious challenges ahead. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 16, 2022

Following the announcement, the outgoing governor explained while Trump was “correct on Biden’s failures”, his overall message won’t work, alluding to “better choices”.

Trump is correct on Biden’s failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed. It didn’t work in 2022 and won’t work in 2024. There are better choices. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 16, 2022

The response comes after several instances of Hutchinson alluding to a potential presidential run.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, following his budget proposal, Gov. Hutchinson said he had been receiving a lot of encouragement about a potential run for the 2024 GOP nomination.

“I tell folks that I’ve actually had more encouragement from people of Arkansas to run for president than I had when I ran for Governor. And so that’s how I compared it a little bit,” he said to content partner Talk Business and Politics.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a stop in Blytheville on Monday, Nov. 14 for a luncheon held by the Chamber of Commerce.

There, Region 8 News spoke with Hutchinson about the potential bid, and he echoed his concerns about what’s going on nationally.

“I am concerned about what’s happening at the national level. I am considering what my role should be in the future, which would include the possibility of running in 2024,” he said.

WATCH: Comments made by Asa Hutchinson while at Blytheville luncheon

He also spoke of his time as governor of Arkansas, adding he looks forward to working with Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders during the transition phase.

“We had a good meeting, we’re fully supporting them and the transition,” Hutchinson said. “We’re handing over the keys next Jan. 10 to Huckabee-Sanders, and I know that she’ll be working hard and doing a good job.”

During his trip, the governor praised Blytheville and its boom in the steel industry.

“It’s so meaningful to the state of Arkansas,” he said.

Hutchinson said with new steel facilities coming to the state, Arkansas would soon become the largest steel producer in the country.

