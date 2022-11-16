Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD searching for suspect after hit and run leaves 1 critically injured

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are on the lookout for a person responsible for a critical hit-and-run crash that has left one person critically injured.

On Nov. 15, police responded to a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard.

Police say that an unknown driver and an unknown vehicle were traveling westbound on Jackson Avenue when it struck a red Mercury Sable, leaving the passenger critically injured.

The suspect vehicle was seen heading westbound on Jackson Avenue, according to police. The vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

Latest News

A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
WSMV TSU Grammy nod
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill