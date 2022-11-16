MPD searching for suspect after hit and run leaves 1 critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are on the lookout for a person responsible for a critical hit-and-run crash that has left one person critically injured.

On Nov. 15, police responded to a hit-and-run crash on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Bellevue Boulevard.

Police say that an unknown driver and an unknown vehicle were traveling westbound on Jackson Avenue when it struck a red Mercury Sable, leaving the passenger critically injured.

The suspect vehicle was seen heading westbound on Jackson Avenue, according to police. The vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

