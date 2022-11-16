Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies 113-102

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Pelicans won 113-102. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night.

McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games and was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson’s scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot.

The Pelicans also got 19 points each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr., and they held Memphis to 15 fourth-quarter points.

Dillon Brooks added 19 for Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
TWRA Boat
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after Pickwick Lake boating accident kills father, 6-year-old daughter
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia

Latest News

Showboats return could seal the deal for stadium renovation proposal
Showboats return could seal the deal for stadium renovation proposal
The return of the USFL to Memphis could be the push they needed to get a big dollar sports...
Showboats return could seal the deal for stadium renovation proposal
FedExForum
Grizz Shop Local for small Memphis businesses returns
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023