Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024 presidential run.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is once again running for president, but his daughter said she won’t be involved this time around.

Donald Trump filed the necessary paperwork to make a run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not be involved further in politics. She said she plans to support her father “outside of the political arena.”

Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

“To make America glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Donald Trump said.

He is expected to face a crowded Republican field that could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even his former running mate Mike Pence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Latest News

Kevin Fennell (top left) is wanted in connection to the Nov. 15 murder of a man in Whitehaven....
2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Whitehaven
The scene of the crash on Walnut Grove Road.
Crash on Walnut Grove kills 8-year-old, police say
Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
Vonage settlement
FTC, Vonage reach $100M Settlement for what agency terms “dark patterns”