Man arrested in shooting spree faces 3 charges in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The man charged with going on a mobile shooting spree across areas of the Mid-South back in September faces more charges Wednesday morning.

A DeSoto County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on three charges yesterday for the crimes he allegedly committed in Southaven the night of the horrific shooting spree.

Kelly is facing stolen property, armed carjacking, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Those charges are on top of the 27 charges he faces in Shelby County.

Kelly remains in Shelby County Jail without bond Wednesday morning.

At his last court date in October, Kelly received a preliminary hearing where we heard from three witnesses called by Shelby County prosecutors.

The witnesses gave their testimonies on what they remember from the day 24-year-old Dwayne Tunstall was killed on Sept. 7.

A court date for Kelly in DeSoto County has not been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.