Collierville-Arlington Rd. closed due to inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville-Arlington Road will be closed Wednesday morning for bridge inspection.

Collierville-Arlington Road between Macedonia Road and McCormick Road will be closed to through traffic in the north and south directions beginning at 8 a.m.

It is unclear how long the inspection is expected to take.

Osborntown Road may be used as an alternate route.

