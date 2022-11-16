Holiday Food Drive
Collierville-Arlington Rd. closed due to inspection

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville-Arlington Road will be closed Wednesday morning for bridge inspection.

Collierville-Arlington Road between Macedonia Road and McCormick Road will be closed to through traffic in the north and south directions beginning at 8 a.m.

It is unclear how long the inspection is expected to take.

Osborntown Road may be used as an alternate route.

