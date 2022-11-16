Collierville-Arlington Rd. closed due to inspection
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville-Arlington Road will be closed Wednesday morning for bridge inspection.
Collierville-Arlington Road between Macedonia Road and McCormick Road will be closed to through traffic in the north and south directions beginning at 8 a.m.
It is unclear how long the inspection is expected to take.
Osborntown Road may be used as an alternate route.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.