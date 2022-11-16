Holiday Food Drive
Bluff City Life: Wed., 09 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Improving Awareness About Pancreatic Cancer pt. 1

Jeffery Goldberg | President of the Kosten Foundation

Kathryn Gilbert-Craig | Director of Community Engagement with the Kosten Foundation

Mid-South Hero: Leshundra Robinson

What’s New Memphis, TEDX Is Coming Soon

Jamie Boller | Community Engagement Manager at New Memphis

Celebrating Downtown Memphis Restaurants

Chef Lernard Chamber | Owner of The Genre Restaurant

What’s Cooking With The Genre

Chef Lernard Chamber | Owner of The Genre Restaurant

Finding Your Calling On Campus

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Improving Awareness About Pancreatic Cancer pt. 2

Jeffery Goldberg | President of the Kosten Foundation

Kathryn Gilbert-Craig | Director of Community Engagement with the Kosten Foundation

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

