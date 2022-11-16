Holiday Food Drive
Bluff City Life: Veteran’s Day

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Life Of Military Service Since 1987

Louie Martini | Navy & Army Veteran

Celebrating Downtown Memphis Restaurants pt. 1

John Vergos | Owner & Operator of Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Celebrating Downtown Memphis Restaurants pt. 2

John Vergos | Owner & Operator of Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

Cycling Towards A Cure For Breast Cancer

Kevin Woods | Memphis Market President-- BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee & Ride 2 Rosemary Cyclist

A Special Musical Salute To Our Veterans

Barry Trobaugh | Director at the Memphis Wind Symphony

Susie Dugger | President & Principal Flute at the Memphis Wind Symphony

Honoring Mid-South Vets On Veteran’s Day

Byron Williams | Army Veteran & Addiction Therapist at VA Medical Center

Honoring The Men And Women Who Died While Serving In The U.S. Military

Louie Martini | Navy & Army Veteran

Byron Williams | Army Veteran & Addiction Therapist at VA Medical Center

