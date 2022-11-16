Holiday Food Drive
Bluff City Life: Tues., 15 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Community-Driven Search For a New MSCS Superintendent pt. 1

Terence Patterson | President & Chief Executive Officer at Memphis Education Fund

A Community-Driven Search For a New MSCS Superintendent pt. 2

Terence Patterson | President & Chief Executive Officer at Memphis Education Fund

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Eclectic Flavors From Whitehaven’s Only Coffeehouse

Muggin Coffeehouse

Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of ‘Nutremix’

Roman Neal | Student Dancer Performing Lead Role ‘Nutremix’ with the New Ballet Ensemble & School

Katie Smythe | Founding CEO & Artistic Director of the New Ballet Ensemble & School

Hottest Fashion Trends For The Winter

Twyla Davis | General Manager at Tanger Memphis

Passing Down Recipes From Generation To Generation pt. 1

Kathy Kirk Johnson | Author of ‘Katherine Kirk’s Cookbook’ | IG: @hotmesscooks

Passing Down Recipes From Generation To Generation Part 2

Kathy Kirk Johnson | Author of ‘Katherine Kirk’s Cookbook’ | IG: @hotmesscooks

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

