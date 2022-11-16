Bluff City Life: Tues., 15 November
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Community-Driven Search For a New MSCS Superintendent pt. 1
Terence Patterson | President & Chief Executive Officer at Memphis Education Fund
A Community-Driven Search For a New MSCS Superintendent pt. 2
Terence Patterson | President & Chief Executive Officer at Memphis Education Fund
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Eclectic Flavors From Whitehaven’s Only Coffeehouse
Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of ‘Nutremix’
Roman Neal | Student Dancer Performing Lead Role ‘Nutremix’ with the New Ballet Ensemble & School
Katie Smythe | Founding CEO & Artistic Director of the New Ballet Ensemble & School
Hottest Fashion Trends For The Winter
Twyla Davis | General Manager at Tanger Memphis
Passing Down Recipes From Generation To Generation pt. 1
Kathy Kirk Johnson | Author of ‘Katherine Kirk’s Cookbook’ | IG: @hotmesscooks
Passing Down Recipes From Generation To Generation Part 2
Kathy Kirk Johnson | Author of ‘Katherine Kirk’s Cookbook’ | IG: @hotmesscooks
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
