Bluff City Life: Thurs., 10 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Honoring The “Black Rosie”: African-American Women In World War II

Caprice Morgan | Community Outreach Director at AARP Tennessee

Faith Morris | Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer at the National Civil Rights Museum

Giving Back To The Bluff City

Bishop Jerry L. Ivery, Sr | Senior Pastor at World Redeemers Outreach Church

Hot Wings, Turkey Legs, And Fun: Raising Money For The Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation

Eric Dunn | Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation

Cancer Watch: What’s New In Cancer Research & Treatment Options

Michael Ulm, MD, MS, FACOG | Gynecologic Oncologist for West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Grand Opening Alert: Kem’s Restaurant pt. 1

Cedric Campbell | Food & Beverage Director at Holiday Inn & Suites Wolfchase

New Dining Option In Wolfchase Area pt. 2

Jonathan William | General Manager at Holiday Inn & Suites Wolfchase

Ibrahim Aldasoqi | Assistant General Manager at Holiday Inn & Suites Wolfchase

The Chef Behind Some Of Memphis’ Best Restaurants

Chef Aldo Dean | Owner & Operator at Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, & Slider Inn

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

