Bluff City Life: Thurs., 10 November

Honoring The “Black Rosie”: African-American Women In World War II
Caprice Morgan | Community Outreach Director at AARP Tennessee
Faith Morris | Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer at the National Civil Rights Museum
Bishop Jerry L. Ivery, Sr | Senior Pastor at World Redeemers Outreach Church
Hot Wings, Turkey Legs, And Fun: Raising Money For The Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation
Eric Dunn | Tennessee Bone Marrow Foundation
Cancer Watch: What’s New In Cancer Research & Treatment Options
Michael Ulm, MD, MS, FACOG | Gynecologic Oncologist for West Cancer Center & Research Institute
Grand Opening Alert: Kem’s Restaurant pt. 1
Cedric Campbell | Food & Beverage Director at Holiday Inn & Suites Wolfchase
New Dining Option In Wolfchase Area pt. 2
Jonathan William | General Manager at Holiday Inn & Suites Wolfchase
Ibrahim Aldasoqi | Assistant General Manager at Holiday Inn & Suites Wolfchase
The Chef Behind Some Of Memphis’ Best Restaurants
Chef Aldo Dean | Owner & Operator at Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Bardog Tavern, & Slider Inn
