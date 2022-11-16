Bluff City Life: Mon., 14 November
Inside The Hype: What’s Happening at FedExForum
Dwight Johnson | Vice President of Arena Operations at FedExForum
Invest In Your Skin, Simply, Safely, & Organically pt. 1
Amber Allen, MSW, MBA | CEO & Owner of Skinvestment Body Company
Understanding Your Skin To Better Self-Care pt. 2
Khaylon Haye | Chief Marketing Officer at Skinvestment Body Company
Amber Allen, MSW, MBA | CEO & Owner of Skinvestment Body Company
Understanding Diversity In Body Types & Creating Healthy Lifestyles
Whitney Trotter, RD | Owner of Bluff City Health
Samaria Grandberry, RD | Owner of Feeding The Root
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Local Alzheimer’s Volunteer Raised Over $100,000 In One Year
Wes Milligan | Volunteer & Chairman of the Board at Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter
Raising Awareness & Funds For Alzheimer’s Research
Wes Milligan | Volunteer & Chairman of the Board at Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter
Getting Back To The Basics In Parenting
Heather Pettey | Author of “Keep It Simple, Sarah” | linktr.ee/Lifecoachbff
