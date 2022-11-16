Bluff City Life: Mon., 14 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Inside The Hype: What’s Happening at FedExForum

Dwight Johnson | Vice President of Arena Operations at FedExForum

Invest In Your Skin, Simply, Safely, & Organically pt. 1

Amber Allen, MSW, MBA | CEO & Owner of Skinvestment Body Company

Understanding Your Skin To Better Self-Care pt. 2

Khaylon Haye | Chief Marketing Officer at Skinvestment Body Company

Amber Allen, MSW, MBA | CEO & Owner of Skinvestment Body Company

Understanding Diversity In Body Types & Creating Healthy Lifestyles

Whitney Trotter, RD | Owner of Bluff City Health

Samaria Grandberry, RD | Owner of Feeding The Root

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Local Alzheimer’s Volunteer Raised Over $100,000 In One Year

Wes Milligan | Volunteer & Chairman of the Board at Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter

Raising Awareness & Funds For Alzheimer’s Research

Wes Milligan | Volunteer & Chairman of the Board at Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter

Getting Back To The Basics In Parenting

Heather Pettey | Author of “Keep It Simple, Sarah” | linktr.ee/Lifecoachbff

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

