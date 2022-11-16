Holiday Food Drive
Bluff City Life: Mon., 07 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Downtown Memphis Restaurants

Chef Felicia Willett | Owner of Felicia Suzanne’s

Preparing For The Polls For Election Day

Linda Phillips | Administrator of Elections with the Shelby County Election Commission

Everything You Need To Know About Medicare Benefits Part 1

Bobby Jones | President at Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Everything You Need To Know About Medicare Benefits Part 2

Bobby Jones | President at Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Providing Safe, Affordable Transportation To People In Over 20 Countries

Antionette Gray-Brown | Transit Director with Delta Rides

Doris Green | Regional Mobility Manager with Delta Rides

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Learning To Flamenco In Memphis

Collage Dance Collective

Step Into Splendor Where Your Dream Home Awaits

Reggie Garner, Jr | Co-Owner of Magnolia Home Builders

Karen Garner | Co-Owner of Magnolia Home Builders

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

