Bitter cold settles into the Mid-South this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Any leftover clouds in north Mississippi will be quickly clearing this morning and there will be full sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Cold air will continue to funnel in this evening, so low temperatures will be in the 20s areawide. Wind chills will be in the teens tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the lower to upper 20s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: High temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 40s on Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will be in the 20s Wednesday through Friday night. It will remain sunny and dry for the rest of the week.

WEEKEND: Dry weather with below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be in the lower to mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday, so temperatures finally climb next week. Low will be in the mid 30s on Monday and Tuesday nights. We have a First Alert to showers on Thanksgiving Day, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out at this time.

