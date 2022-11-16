Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports

By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.

The following are scores from the Jonesboro School District, Nettleton School District, and Westside School District.

Every school either has the same grade from 2018-2019 or the grade lowered.

According to a press release by the Arkansas Department of Education, the number of schools receiving A and B letter grades dropped nearly 60 percent. Department Secretary Johnny Key said, “As expected, this year’s reports do not reflect a complete recovery from the pandemic’s effects on student learning.”

However, Secretary Key indicated scores were on the recovery.

“Since the height of the pandemic, districts and the state have used federal ESSER funds to implement programs designed to accelerate learning. The impact of these programs is promising; however, it is essential that the state and local school communities stay focused and continue best practices that will accelerate learning,” Key said.

The department said schools and the public should look at all the components in the report rather than the letter grade for each school.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Sammy Green, 10, was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He used some...
WATCH: Boy, 10, escapes woman he says tried to lure him away

Latest News

Blues City Café
5 Star Stories: Blues City Cafe serves up good food, live music on Beale Street
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 11/16
Blues City Cafe
5 Star Stories: Blues City Cafe serves up good food, live music on Beale Street
Ezekiel Kelly
Man arrested in shooting spree faces 3 charges in DeSoto County
Silky O Sullivan’s sold to new owners
Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners