Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Whitehaven

Kevin Fennell (top left) is wanted in connection to the Nov. 15 murder of a man in Whitehaven....
Kevin Fennell (top left) is wanted in connection to the Nov. 15 murder of a man in Whitehaven. Police say he and an unidentified male (top and bottom right) were seen leaving the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed on Springbrook Avenue in Whitehaven.

At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the area where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that surveillance video shows 34-year-old Kevin Fennell and another unidentified man leaving the scene in a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Tennessee tags 236-BFQS.

Police say assistance from the public is needed to help solve this case.

If you have information about this case, please contact Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
Memphis police say this man is a person of interest in the robbery.
MLGW employees robbed at gunpoint
Police say a 9-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were hospitalized after they were stabbed...
2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Latest News

The scene of the crash on Walnut Grove Road.
Crash on Walnut Grove kills 8-year-old, police say
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Man who crashed stolen airplane in North Miss. dies in federal custody
Memphis Police Department
MPD searching for suspect after hit and run leaves 1 critically injured