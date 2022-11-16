2 suspects wanted after man shot, killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a man was shot and killed on Springbrook Avenue in Whitehaven.

At 8:22 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to the area where the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that surveillance video shows 34-year-old Kevin Fennell and another unidentified man leaving the scene in a black 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Tennessee tags 236-BFQS.

Police say assistance from the public is needed to help solve this case.

If you have information about this case, please contact Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

