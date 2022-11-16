Holiday Food Drive
1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight.

Memphis police officers responded to the shooting around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday to find a man suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Memphis Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

