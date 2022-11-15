Your First Alert to a rainy night followed by a cold week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will blanket the Mid-South tonight. We can expect a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most areas with as much as half an inch possible in a few locations. Sunshine returns Wednesday and will remain through the weekend and into next week, but temperatures will remain well below average for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Rain, a light North wind, and overnight lows near 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northwest wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny each day with highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

