Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a rainy night followed by a cold week ahead

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will blanket the Mid-South tonight. We can expect a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most areas with as much as half an inch possible in a few locations. Sunshine returns Wednesday and will remain through the weekend and into next week, but temperatures will remain well below average for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Rain, a light North wind, and overnight lows near 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northwest wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny each day with highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 14, 2022
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Afternoon Weather 11/14
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain arrives tonight, big drop in temperatures mid-week
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
Breakdown: Why NASA is going back to the moon