USPS looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United State Postal Service (USPS) is looking for volunteers to answer children’s letters to Santa.

Once verified, volunteers can look through letters that children have written to Saint Nick.

When they find one that strikes their fancy, they purchase a gift for the writer and send it to them anonymously.

The USPS Operation Santa program has existed for more than 100 years.

Anyone interested must register on Operation Santa’s website and go through an identity verification process.

Volunteers can adopt a letter beginning Nov. 28.

