Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores.

Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than $70 million if all incentives are met,

The settlement calls for major changes in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids and will contribute $3 billion nationwide.

According to the executive committee of state attorneys general, lawyers for local governments, and Walmart. This settlement has been approved and is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

“Tennessee and its people continue to suffer from the ravages of the opioid epidemic, but this settlement will provide further resources toward recovery. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office continues to serve as a leader in the national effort to hold opioid distributors accountable. As part of this effort, Walmart has committed to pay over $3 billion nationwide and to ensure safeguards that will help protect its customers from opioid misuse. I expect this settlement will result in significant additional funding for Tennessee’s Opioid Abatement Trust Fund and will create new opportunities to help our communities fight back against opioid abuse. I am proud of the work our Consumer Protection Division in securing this settlement. This deal with Walmart adds to the progress we have already achieved through our settlements with the opioid manufacturers and distributors – and we’re not done yet.”

The parties believe that by the end of 2022, the settlement will have the support of 43 states.

The settlement will include:

• More than $3 billion to be divided by participating states and local governments, which must be used to abate the opioid crisis through efforts such as providing treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.

• Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

