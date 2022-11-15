Holiday Food Drive
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

Walmart
Walmart(Spencer Tirey | Source: Walmart)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores.

Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than $70 million if all incentives are met,

The settlement calls for major changes in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids and will contribute $3 billion nationwide.

According to the executive committee of state attorneys general, lawyers for local governments, and Walmart. This settlement has been approved and is now being sent to other states for review and approval.

The parties believe that by the end of 2022, the settlement will have the support of 43 states.

The settlement will include:

• More than $3 billion to be divided by participating states and local governments, which must be used to abate the opioid crisis through efforts such as providing treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.

• Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

