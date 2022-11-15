Southland Casino Hotel donates over $25k to West Memphis elementary school

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - On Nov. 1, Southland Casino Hotel presented a big check for $25,523 to the Jackson-Wonder Elementary School of West Memphis, Arkansas.

The Southland Casino is the school’s partner in the West Memphis Partners in Education (PIE) program, a nationwide organization that is designed to partner schools with local businesses in their community to assist with issues they may have throughout the school year above and beyond their normal operations.

The campaign is part of parent company Delaware North’s “Game Changer” initiative across its gaming properties in the United States, with the goal of making a positive change in local communities.

For guests of the gaming venue, it’s as easy as dropping off and gifting the change that’s left on a slot voucher or racing ticket at wishing wells located throughout the casino floor.

“We support the West Memphis School District’s commitment to educating all students to the highest standards of excellence by providing a rigorous and varied curriculum in a safe and respectful environment that will empower them to become productive citizens of a culturally diverse society,” said Osi Imomoh, general manager and president of Southland Casino Hotel. “And to take it a step further – it’s wonderful to know that we are a part of something even larger, as patrons of other gaming venues within our company’s U.S. portfolio are helping those in need within their respective communities.”

“There are not enough words to express how much we appreciate the continuous support of Mr. Jim Wilson, his collaborative team, and the head administrative officials and staff of Southland Casino. We are elated by the major donation that will aid in further developing our students and staff in ways that empower the learning environment and community. On behalf of the Jackson-Wonder Elementary School Family, we greatly appreciate you,” said Jackson-Wonder Elementary principals Leeman Brown and Annette Frazier.

All proceeds of Delaware North’s Game Changer campaign are given to local organizations that are focused on creating a positive impact within their community.

Since September 2020, the Game Changer program at Southland has raised over $383,000 for West Memphis.

