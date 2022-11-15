Holiday Food Drive
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

Operation Feed My Sheep flyer
Operation Feed My Sheep flyer(Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.

Pastor Jerry Taylor Sr. says the church has always served the community and plans on making this an annual event.

The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church is located at 1072 South Wellington Street in Washington Heights.

