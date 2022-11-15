South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.

Pastor Jerry Taylor Sr. says the church has always served the community and plans on making this an annual event.

The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church is located at 1072 South Wellington Street in Washington Heights.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.