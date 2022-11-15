Holiday Food Drive
Shooting across street from UofM Park Ave. campus leaves 1 dead

The scene at 1015 Getwell Road.
The scene at 1015 Getwell Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting across the street from the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus has left one dead, police say.

The shooting took place at a home on Getwell Road, just south of Stuart Road, police say.

When police responded around 2:30 p.m., one person was found dead on the scene.

Officers have one suspect detained, but no arrest has been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

