Shooting across street from UofM Park Ave. campus leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting across the street from the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus has left one dead, police say.

The shooting took place at a home on Getwell Road, just south of Stuart Road, police say.

When police responded around 2:30 p.m., one person was found dead on the scene.

Officers have one suspect detained, but no arrest has been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

