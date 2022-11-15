Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Professional football is coming back to Memphis.

The Memphis Showboats will be playing at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in 2023.

They’re part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022.

The Memphis team is not an expansion team--they are a rebrand of the Tampa Bay Bandits and will inherit their roster, which includes former Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White.

The team is led by head coach Todd Haley. He’s the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and led the Bandits to a 4-6 record last season.

The original Memphis Showboats were in Memphis for 2 seasons. (Action News 5 Archives)

The Showboats name harkens back to the original Memphis Showboats, who were apart of the original USFL in 1984 and 1985.

The original Showboats notably employed future Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White as well as future pro wrestling star Lex Luger.

Memphis will also host the Houston Gamblers for the 2023 season

The Showboats home opener will be on April 16. You can make a ticket deposit for $25 to lock in priority access toward the first game or 2023 season tickets. Click here to see tickets.

