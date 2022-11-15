Holiday Food Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Professional football is coming back to Memphis.

The Memphis Showboats will be playing at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in 2023.

They’re part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022.

The Memphis team is not an expansion team--they are a rebrand of the Tampa Bay Bandits and will inherit their roster, which includes former Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White.

The team is led by head coach Todd Haley. He’s the former head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and led the Bandits to a 4-6 record last season.

The original Memphis Showboats were in Memphis for 2 seasons.
The original Memphis Showboats were in Memphis for 2 seasons.(Action News 5 Archives)

The Showboats name harkens back to the original Memphis Showboats, who were apart of the original USFL in 1984 and 1985.

The original Showboats notably employed future Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White as well as future pro wrestling star Lex Luger.

Memphis will also host the Houston Gamblers for the 2023 season

The Showboats home opener will be on April 16. You can make a ticket deposit for $25 to lock in priority access toward the first game or 2023 season tickets. Click here to see tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested
LEGO Convention
First-ever LEGO Convention coming to Memphis metro area
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd
Man surrenders to MPD after nearly 11-hour barricade situation

Latest News

Memphis Tigers men's soccer team
Tigers men’s soccer makes NCAA Tournament for first time since 2004
Memphis running back Brandon Thomas (22) tries to get past Mississippi State safety Corey...
Memphis RB Thomas out for season
Devin Chandler
Former Mid-South football star shot, killed at University of Virginia
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA...
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies